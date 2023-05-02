The Met Office has issued the latest weather update for Sheffield as the nation prepares to celebrate King Charles’ coronation.

As the nation awaits King Charles’ coronation on May 6, many in Sheffield may be wondering if the weather will cooperate with their outdoor plans, including whether this will interfere with their coronation party plans, which some have been planning for months.

According to the Met Office , the weekend is set to be a mixed bag of sunny spells interspersed with scattered showers and the possibility of heavy rain. The Met Office said although the first part of this week will remain dry with temperatures reaching 19°C in most parts, Sheffield will experience some heavy rain as it heads towards the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Met Office deputy chief forecaster, Steven Keates, said: “On Saturday we will see showers developing from late morning in some central, eastern and northern areas, but also with some sunny spells through the day.

“Winds will remain light away from the far north where gusty winds will begin to ease. Highs of 20°C are possible in London in any sunshine, with mid to high teens possible elsewhere. With celebrations continuing through the Bank Holiday, Sunday will see areas of rain breaking up into heavy, possibly thundery showers for many parts of England and Wales.”

Sheffield 5-day weather forecast

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday (May 2)

A cloudy start with most places dry as clouds break through the day, with some warm sunny intervals developing. Maximum temperature 14°C.

Overnight will remain dry, with a mixture of variable cloud and clear spells overnight. This will allow temperatures to fall towards the low single figures in some rural spots. Minimum temperature 5°C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday (May 3)

Dry with any early cloud expected to break through the morning. This will allow some warm sunny spells to develop, but still feeling rather cool in the strengthening winds. Maximum temperature 16°C.

Outlook for Thursday (May 4) to Saturday (May 6)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winds strengthen Thursday, with cloud breaking to sunny intervals, before rain spreads north later. This clearing to sunny spells and showers later Friday. Winds easing. Sunshine and heavy showers Saturday.