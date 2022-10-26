With less than a week to go until Halloween , many people are wondering if their trick-or-treating adventures in Sheffield will be hampered by rainy weather this weekend. Whether you plan to take the kids trick-or-treating or create the best costume to wear to a Halloween party, you’ll need to know if the weather will cooperate.

This year, Halloween falls on a Monday and many people will likely celebrate the spooky holiday over the weekend. However, do not fear, we have you covered as the Met Office has just released its weather forecast for the weekend through October 31.

The Met Office has said that while Sunday, (October 30) and Monday, (October 31) will remain largely cloudy and unsettled, many parts of the UK, including Sheffield, may experience clearer conditions with sunny spells in between showers. Here’s the full forecast for the weekend.

Sheffield weather forecast ahead of Halloween weekend

Forecast for Friday, (October 28) through Sunday (October 30)

Generally unsettled, with additional showers and longer spells of rain at times. However, there will be drier, brighter interludes. Windy at times, but still very mild, with a maximum temperature of 16°C

Forecast for Halloween (October 31)