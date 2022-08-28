Sheffield Weather: Look at these stunning photos of the Bank Holiday weekend sun today
A number of social media users have shared photos of an unusual occurance in the sky today, as the sun appeared with a halo around it.
This morning, Sheffielders were waking up to the sun in the sky as they have been over the last few months, but today, it had a halo.
Halos are an optical phenomenon, occuring when the sun’s, or moon’s, light is reflected by ice crystals in the clouds.
They are actually quite common, with these photos taken in Graves Park today.
