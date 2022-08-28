News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Weather: Look at these stunning photos of the Bank Holiday weekend sun today

A number of social media users have shared photos of an unusual occurance in the sky today, as the sun appeared with a halo around it.

By Harry Harrison
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 3:03 pm

This morning, Sheffielders were waking up to the sun in the sky as they have been over the last few months, but today, it had a halo.

Halos are an optical phenomenon, occuring when the sun’s, or moon’s, light is reflected by ice crystals in the clouds.

They are actually quite common, with these photos taken in Graves Park today.

The ring around the sun is produced by reflected light. (Pic: Chris Etchells)

The sun this morning over Graves Park
The sun has been seen like this all over Sheffield (Pic: Chris Etchells)
