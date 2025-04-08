Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield has enjoyed a nice spell of warm weather - coinciding perfectly with the school holidays - but things are set to cool down considerably in a week’s time.

While glorious sunshine dominates this week’s forecast, typical British rain and clouds are set to return by Monday.

So if you have any plans, make sure to fit them in sooner rather than later, as you can expect showers and clouds to come back in force by the end of the week.

Thankfully, this change comes after the Easter school break ends, so there’s still time to take the little ones out.

Wednesday, April 9:

Glorious weather is set to continue tomorrow, with temperatures reaching 14 degrees and a cooling breeze.

Thursday, April 10:

Temperatures will continue to rise as we head towards the weekend, with it reaching 19 degrees by 4pm and maintaining the warm weather up until the sun begins to set at 7pm.

Warm weather will continue in Sheffield for the rest of the week, but expect showers after that. | Finn Smith

Friday, April 11

This weekend could be one of the nicest so far this year, with temperatures of a whopping 20 degrees on Friday and clear blue skies.

Saturday, April 12

And things will continue to look good from there, as temperatures stay at 20 degrees into Saturday, with no clouds in sight. But if you do have any barbecue plans it may be best to sort them out sooner rather than later, as things will quickly get worse.

Sunday, April 13

Strong winds of up to 11mph and constant cloud will make Sunday feel considerably cooler than the rest of the week, with the weather set to get much more rainy and miserable in the week following.

Monday, April 14

BBC Weather forecasts light rain throughout the day on Monday, bringing an end to the constant sun locals will enjoy this week.

Tuesday, April 15

Things will clear up briefly, but don’t expect to be sunbathing any time soon as clouds are expected to still hang overhead.

Wednesday, April 16

Rain returns on Wednesday, with only a brief gap around 2pm, so it may be best to grab a late lunch.

Thursday, April 17

Just like Tuesday, Thursday expects to be cool with light clouds and a low chance of rain.

Friday, April 18 onwards

Miserable weather returns as we head into the weekend, with light rain expected until Sunday. It seems any weekend plans might be getting cancelled.

