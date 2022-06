After a bright start in the early hours today (Monday, June 27), light rainy showers are expected to fall all morning.

Sunshine might begin to break through by 4pm when temperatures are expected to rise to 18C, while a light north-easternly breeze should cut through the mugginess to come.

It should however turn into a sunny, unclouded evening by 6pm with temperatures of 13C overnight.

South Yorkshire weather forecast for June 27, 2022.