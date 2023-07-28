News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield weather: July may have been a washout – this is when the city finally may get some sun

July has been a washout across Sheffield this summer.
David Kessen
Published 28th Jul 2023, 14:29 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 14:29 BST

But it looks like we may get some respite from the rain this weekend at least.

Last Sunday saw a weather warning for Sheffield, as heavy rain lashed the city, turning Hillsborough Park into a mudbath at the Tramlines music festival. A huge clean-up operation is planned to restore the park to its former glory.

A flooded track the next day scuppered plans for speedway racing at Owlerton Stadium.

Sheffield has seen a July washout - so when will the rain stop and the sun shineSheffield has seen a July washout - so when will the rain stop and the sun shine
And earlier in the month, several areas of the city were hit by flash flooding following torrential rain and thunder storms.

The Met Office has put together early predictions for the next month – and it looks like it is still umbrellas that are needed rather than parasols.

Although this weekend is forecast to be mostly dry, temperatures are not expected to rise above 19C and much cloud is forecast. And then light showers are predicted to return for most of Monday and Tuesday, with heavy rain expected on Wednesday afternoon. Thursday is forecast to be drier, but with light showers in the evening.

August is forecast to start unsettled, with showers and outbreaks of rain, possibly turning heavy and thundery at times. Changeable conditions are expected to continue through the week with a mixture of sunshine and showers, as well as spells of rain across the UK.

They expect something similar the following week.

Then for Friday, August 18 to Friday August 25, the Met Office predicts changeable weather, with further rain or showers at times throughout the UK. The west of the country is predicted to be the wettest, though.

The Met Office states on their website: “These unsettled spells are likely to be accompanied by strong winds, which will accentuate the rather cool feel during these periods.”

But by the end of August, there could finally be some better news for those hoping for some sunshine to finally arrive in Sheffield.

The Met Office’s long range forecast adds: “There is an increasing possibility towards late August, of a greater incidence of short spells of more settled and warmer weather with lighter winds.”

