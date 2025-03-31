Sheffield weather: Joy for parents as sun and warm temperatures forecast for Easter holidays
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
School across the city broke up last Friday (March 28), with kids looking forward to two weeks of fun before school starts again on April 13.
Thankfully, it seems the weather will not be getting in the way this time, with sunny days forecast for the rest of the week and highs of 18 degrees.
Here is the Met Office’s forecast for the first week of the Easter holidays.
Monday 31 March
This morning may be cloudy, but with a slow breeze it should still be perfectly warm for those wishing to travel out. Clouds should clear up by 2pm, with sun shining and highs of 16 degrees for the rest of the afternoon.
Tuesday 1 April
April fools promises to be a gorgeous day - and that’s no joke. The sun is expected to shine all day, though people should be prepared for winds of up to 11mph throughout the afternoon.
Wednesday 2 April
Things show no sign of cooling off as we head into April with high winds still expected but clear skies and warm sun to compensate.
Thursday 3 April
The Met Office predicts that Thursday will be the hottest day this week, so get your swimming costumes and paddling pools ready. The sun will be out from 7am and temperatures are forecast to reach highs of 18 degrees.
Friday 4 April - Monday 2 April
The weekend will begin to drop, with temperatures falling to 12 degrees on Saturday. However clear skies are forecast until Monday with an expected temperature of 15 degrees at the start of next week.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.