The warm weather couldn’t have come at a better time, with a sunny week ahead for parents and youngsters hoping to enjoy the Easter holiday.

School across the city broke up last Friday (March 28), with kids looking forward to two weeks of fun before school starts again on April 13.

Warm weather is forecast for the Easter holidays in Sheffield | National World

Thankfully, it seems the weather will not be getting in the way this time, with sunny days forecast for the rest of the week and highs of 18 degrees.

Here is the Met Office’s forecast for the first week of the Easter holidays.

Monday 31 March

This morning may be cloudy, but with a slow breeze it should still be perfectly warm for those wishing to travel out. Clouds should clear up by 2pm, with sun shining and highs of 16 degrees for the rest of the afternoon.

Tuesday 1 April

April fools promises to be a gorgeous day - and that’s no joke. The sun is expected to shine all day, though people should be prepared for winds of up to 11mph throughout the afternoon.

Wednesday 2 April

Things show no sign of cooling off as we head into April with high winds still expected but clear skies and warm sun to compensate.

Thursday 3 April

The Met Office predicts that Thursday will be the hottest day this week, so get your swimming costumes and paddling pools ready. The sun will be out from 7am and temperatures are forecast to reach highs of 18 degrees.

Friday 4 April - Monday 2 April

The weekend will begin to drop, with temperatures falling to 12 degrees on Saturday. However clear skies are forecast until Monday with an expected temperature of 15 degrees at the start of next week.