Sheffield weather: Is it going to snow again? Latest Met Office forecast as more wet weather on the way

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 6th Jan 2025, 09:53 GMT
The heavy snow from Sunday has turned into heavy slush on Monday - but is there more snow on the way for Sheffield?

Expectations that last night’s heavy rain would clear away Sunday’s settled snow across Sheffield have fallen flat.

Here is the latest weather forecast for Sheffield as the city wakes up to slushy snow today (January 6, 2025).
Here is the latest weather forecast for Sheffield as the city wakes up to slushy snow today (January 6, 2025). | National World

Instead, the Steel City has woken up to widespread slush that is playing havoc on public transport links, schools and even triggered a number of flood alerts.

An amber weather warning for snow came to an end on Sunday, and a yellow weather warning for snow & ice is due to end at 12 noon today (January 6).

Here is The Met Office’s latest forecast for Sheffield and the likelihood of more snow arriving in the next few days.

Weather forecast for Sheffield from January 6 - 8, 2025

Monday, January 6: Sleet and rain until midday, followed by a break in the wet weather and possibly some clouded sunshine. Light rain possible between 4pm and midnight afterwards. Cold out, with air temperatures of 2C but ‘feeling like’ -2C. Strong winds this morning of up to 35mph, but slackening off as day goes on.

Tuesday, January 7: Good chance of snow and sleet all day. Cold with air temperatures of 1C and ‘feeling like’ -3C by the afternoon. Clouded sunshine in parts, wind picking up to over 30mph by midday.

Wednesday, January 8: Very good chance of staying dry all day with some clouded sunshine. Very cold, feeling as low as -4C in the early morning. In fact, air temperatures could drop to -1C overnight heading into Wednesday, which could lead to ice if Monday’s snow and slush has not cleared up by then.

Related topics:SheffieldMet OfficeWeather forecastSchools

