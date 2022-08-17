Sheffield weather: Hour-by-hour weather forecast for Wednesday as heavy rain continues
Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for Wednesday as city expected to see more of the rainy weather from the thunderstorm warnings.
Wednesday will see heavy cloud for most of the day with potential outbursts of rain with plumetting temperatures during the day in Sheffield.
Thunderstorms and rain will be dominating the forecast up to Wednesday.
Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for Wednesday, August 17 by Met Office:
9am: Heavy Cloud with Rain – 14C temperatures – With fifty per cent chance of rain
10am: Heavy Cloud with Rain – 15C temperatures – With fifty per cent chance of rain
11am: Heavy Cloud – 15C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain
12pm: Heavy Cloud – 16C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain
1pm: Heavy Cloud – 16C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain
2pm: Heavy Cloud – 17C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain
3pm: Heavy Cloud – 17C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain
4pm: Heavy Cloud – 18C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain
5pm: Heavy Cloud – 18C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain
6pm: Heavy Cloud – 18C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain
7pm: Heavy Cloud – 18C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain
8pm: Cloudy – 17C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain
9pm: Cloudy – 17C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain