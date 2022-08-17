Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday will see heavy cloud for most of the day with potential outbursts of rain with plumetting temperatures during the day in Sheffield.

Thunderstorms and rain will be dominating the forecast up to Wednesday.

Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for Wednesday, August 17 by Met Office:

9am: Heavy Cloud with Rain – 14C temperatures – With fifty per cent chance of rain

10am: Heavy Cloud with Rain – 15C temperatures – With fifty per cent chance of rain

11am: Heavy Cloud – 15C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain

12pm: Heavy Cloud – 16C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain

1pm: Heavy Cloud – 16C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain

2pm: Heavy Cloud – 17C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain

3pm: Heavy Cloud – 17C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain

4pm: Heavy Cloud – 18C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain

5pm: Heavy Cloud – 18C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain

6pm: Heavy Cloud – 18C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain

7pm: Heavy Cloud – 18C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain

8pm: Cloudy – 17C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain