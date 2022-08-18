Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thursday will remain dry with some sunny intervals to start for most parts. The day will become increasingly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and flood warnings put in place.

Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for Thursday, August 18 by Met Office:

9am: Cloudy – 16C temperatures – Less than five percent of rain

Picture contributed by Mark Cox

10am: Cl oudy with Sunshine – 18C temperatures – Less than five percent of rain

11am: Cl oudy with Sunshine– 19C temperatures – Less than five percent of rain

12pm: Cl oudy with Sunshine – 10C temperatures – Less than five percent of rain

1pm: Cloudy – 21C temperatures – Less than five percent of rain

2pm: Cloudy – 22C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain

3pm: Cloudy– 22C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain

4pm: Cloudy – 22C temperatures – Less than five percent of rain

5pm: Heavy Cloud and Rain – 21C temperatures – With fifty per cent chance of rain

6pm: Heavy Cloud and Rain – 20C temperatures – With sixty per cent chance of rain

7pm: Heavy Cloud and Rain – 20C temperatures – With forty per cent chance of rain

8pm: Heavy Cloud and Rain – 19C temperatures – With fifty per cent chance of rain

9pm: Cloudy – 19C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain