Sheffield weather: Hour-by-hour weather forecast for Thursday
Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for Thursday as city expected to see more of the rainy weather resulting in flood warnings.
Thursday will remain dry with some sunny intervals to start for most parts. The day will become increasingly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and flood warnings put in place.
Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for Thursday, August 18 by Met Office:
9am: Cloudy – 16C temperatures – Less than five percent of rain
10am: Cl oudy with Sunshine – 18C temperatures – Less than five percent of rain
11am: Cl oudy with Sunshine– 19C temperatures – Less than five percent of rain
12pm: Cl oudy with Sunshine – 10C temperatures – Less than five percent of rain
1pm: Cloudy – 21C temperatures – Less than five percent of rain
2pm: Cloudy – 22C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain
3pm: Cloudy– 22C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain
4pm: Cloudy – 22C temperatures – Less than five percent of rain
5pm: Heavy Cloud and Rain – 21C temperatures – With fifty per cent chance of rain
6pm: Heavy Cloud and Rain – 20C temperatures – With sixty per cent chance of rain
7pm: Heavy Cloud and Rain – 20C temperatures – With forty per cent chance of rain
8pm: Heavy Cloud and Rain – 19C temperatures – With fifty per cent chance of rain
9pm: Cloudy – 19C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain
