A thin covering of snow can be seen for most across Sheffield today after wintry showers this morning.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the city with frequent sleet, hail and snow showers possibly leading to some disruption.

Clear conditions are expected tonight, with a widespread frost developing and a risk of ice on untreated surfaces. A band of rain or sleet will sweep through in the latter half of the night, with snow also possible, but this will likely be on higher ground. The minimum temperature will be around 3 °C.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Snow at Crosspool.

Forecasters are predicting a dull and very wet day on Saturday, with heavy rain during the morning and afternoon. Then broken clouds and scattered wintry showers will follow.

Sunday will be a little breezy but much drier with a chance of a few showers, turning wintry with hail/sleet over high ground. It will be cloudy for most, with a few bright spells at times.

Monday will be cloudy, with patchy light rain or drizzle. It will be noticeably milder, with a maximum temperature of 8 °C.

In their long-range forecast for next week, The Met Office is predicting milder temperatures and mainly settled conditions.

They say: “Cloudy with some light rain or drizzle and light winds in the south on Tuesday, but clearer conditions and sunny spells spreading to most, if not all, areas through the day.

“From Wednesday, high pressure is expected to build in the south, bringing settled conditions and mostly light winds. Temperatures will trend near average to mild, although there is still a risk of some overnight frost and fog.

“The north is likely to continue to see spells of cloud and rain, with some stronger winds. Confidence decreases through the period, but a return to generally more unsettled conditions across the UK is likely later on, with western and northwestern parts expected to continue to see the wettest and windiest weather. Temperatures likely to remain around average.”

Hour-by-hour forecast for Saturday:

5 am – Light rain (50% chance)

6 am – Light rain (50% chance)

7 am – Light rain (60% chance)

8 am – Heavy rain (80% chance)

9 am – Heavy rain (90% chance)

10 am – Heavy rain (80% chance)

11 am – Heavy rain (90% chance)

12 pm – Heavy rain (90% chance)

1 pm – Heavy rain (80% chance)

2 pm – Light rain (40% chance)

3 pm – Light rain (40% chance)

4 pm – Light rain (50% chance)

5 pm – Light shower (40% chance)

6 pm – Light shower (40% chance)

7 pm – Light shower (40% chance)

8 pm – Light shower (40% chance)

9 pm – Partly cloudy

10 pm – Cloudy

11 pm – Cloudy

12 am – Cloudy

Hour-by-hour forecast for Sunday:

6 am – Partly cloudy

9 am – Cloudy

12 pm – Cloudy

3 pm – Sunny intervals

6 pm – Cloudy

9 pm – Cloudy