Sheffield weather: Hour-by-hour weather forecast for the weekend as cool temperatures hit despite sunshine
Here is your weather forecast for Friday, September 16 and the weekend ahead in the steel city.
This weekend in Sheffield is set to see a continuation of sunshine in the city with very little chance of rain across the weekend.
With the end of summer nearing on September 23, cool temperatures remain a constant in the city as temperatures for the weekend reach a high of just 16C. Sunday, September 18 is expected to see less sunshine than the days prior, with mostly cloudy skies forecast for the day.
Gentle breezes of wind and a ‘low’ pollen count are also anticipated for the weekend ahead by Met Office.
Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for Friday, September 16 and the weekend ahead in the steel city:
Friday, September 16:
7am: Sunshine – 10C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
10am: Sunshine – 12C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
1pm: Sunny Intervals – 14C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
4pm: Sunny Intervals – 15C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
7pm: Sunshine – 13C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
Saturday, September 17:
7am: Sunshine – 8C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
10am: Sunshine – 11C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
1pm: Sunshine – 14C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
4pm: Sunny Intervals – 15C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
7pm: Sunny Intervals – 13C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
Sunday, September 18:
7am: Sunny Intervals – 9C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
10am: Cloudy Skies – 13C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
1pm: Cloudy Skies – 15C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
4pm: Cloudy Skies – 15C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain
7pm: Cloudy Skies – 14C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain