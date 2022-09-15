This weekend in Sheffield is set to see a continuation of sunshine in the city with very little chance of rain across the weekend.

With the end of summer nearing on September 23, cool temperatures remain a constant in the city as temperatures for the weekend reach a high of just 16C. Sunday, September 18 is expected to see less sunshine than the days prior, with mostly cloudy skies forecast for the day.

Gentle breezes of wind and a ‘low’ pollen count are also anticipated for the weekend ahead by Met Office.

Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for Friday, September 16 and the weekend ahead in the steel city:

Friday, September 16:

7am: Sunshine – 10C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

10am: Sunshine – 12C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

1pm: Sunny Intervals – 14C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

4pm: Sunny Intervals – 15C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

7pm: Sunshine – 13C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

Saturday, September 17:

7am: Sunshine – 8C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

10am: Sunshine – 11C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

1pm: Sunshine – 14C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

4pm: Sunny Intervals – 15C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

7pm: Sunny Intervals – 13C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

Sunday, September 18:

7am: Sunny Intervals – 9C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

10am: Cloudy Skies – 13C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

1pm: Cloudy Skies – 15C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

4pm: Cloudy Skies – 15C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain