Friday will have mainly dry and sunny start with cloud and scattered showers spreading east through the day, but still plenty of bright or sunny spells.

Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for Friday, August 19 by Met Office:

9am: Cloudy with sunny spells – 16C temperatures – Less than five per cent of rain

Natalie Payne took this picture from a window in Curlew Drive.

10am: Cloudy with sunny spells – 17C temperatures – Less than five per cent of rain

11am: Sunshine – 18C temperatures – Less than five per cent of rain

12pm: Cloudy with sunny spells – 19C temperatures – Less than five per cent of rain

1pm: Cloudy – 20C temperatures – Less than five per cent of rain

2pm: Cloudy – 20C temperatures – Less than five per cent of rain

3pm: Cloudy – 21C temperatures – Less than five per cent of rain

4pm: Cloudy with sunny spells – 21C temperatures – Less than five per cent of rain

5pm: Cloudy – 20C temperatures – Less than five per cent of rain

6pm: Cloudy with sunny spells– 20C temperatures – Less than five per cent of rain

7pm: Cloudy with sunny spells – 19C temperatures – Less than five per cent of rain

8pm: Cloudy with sunny spells – 18C temperatures – Less than five per cent of rain