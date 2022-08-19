Sheffield weather: Hour-by-hour weather forecast for Friday
The forecast for Friday as thunderstorms and flood warnings ease in Sheffield
Friday will have mainly dry and sunny start with cloud and scattered showers spreading east through the day, but still plenty of bright or sunny spells.
Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for Friday, August 19 by Met Office:
9am: Cloudy with sunny spells – 16C temperatures – Less than five per cent of rain
10am: Cloudy with sunny spells – 17C temperatures – Less than five per cent of rain
11am: Sunshine – 18C temperatures – Less than five per cent of rain
12pm: Cloudy with sunny spells – 19C temperatures – Less than five per cent of rain
1pm: Cloudy – 20C temperatures – Less than five per cent of rain
2pm: Cloudy – 20C temperatures – Less than five per cent of rain
3pm: Cloudy – 21C temperatures – Less than five per cent of rain
4pm: Cloudy with sunny spells – 21C temperatures – Less than five per cent of rain
5pm: Cloudy – 20C temperatures – Less than five per cent of rain
6pm: Cloudy with sunny spells– 20C temperatures – Less than five per cent of rain
7pm: Cloudy with sunny spells – 19C temperatures – Less than five per cent of rain
8pm: Cloudy with sunny spells – 18C temperatures – Less than five per cent of rain
9pm: Clear – 17C temperatures – Less than five per cent of rain