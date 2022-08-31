Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More sunshine is forecast for Thursday morning as the summer in Sheffield comes towards its end. However, the sun will not last too long on Thursday as cloudy skies begin to dominate in the afternoon and remain for the day.

Temperatures for the day are forecast to remain fairly cool for the summer, peaking at 21C in the afternoon. Wind speeds for the day are expected to be gentle.

Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for Thursday, September 1 via Met Office:

9am: Sunny Intervals – 16C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

10am: Sunny Intervals – 17C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

11am: Sunny Intervals – 18C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

12pm: Cloudy Skies – 19C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

1pm: Cloudy Skies – 20C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

2pm: Overcast – 21C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain

3pm: Cloudy Skies – 21C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

4pm: Sunny Intervals – 21C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

5pm: Sunny Intervals – 21C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

6pm: Cloudy Skies – 20C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain