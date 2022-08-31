Sheffield Weather: Hour-by-hour Thursday forecast as bright morning fades into cloudy and cool afternoon
Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for Thursday, September 1, with morning sun expected to fade into cool and cloudy afternoon.
More sunshine is forecast for Thursday morning as the summer in Sheffield comes towards its end. However, the sun will not last too long on Thursday as cloudy skies begin to dominate in the afternoon and remain for the day.
Temperatures for the day are forecast to remain fairly cool for the summer, peaking at 21C in the afternoon. Wind speeds for the day are expected to be gentle.
Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for Thursday, September 1 via Met Office:
9am: Sunny Intervals – 16C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
10am: Sunny Intervals – 17C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
11am: Sunny Intervals – 18C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
12pm: Cloudy Skies – 19C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
1pm: Cloudy Skies – 20C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
2pm: Overcast – 21C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain
3pm: Cloudy Skies – 21C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
4pm: Sunny Intervals – 21C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
5pm: Sunny Intervals – 21C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
6pm: Cloudy Skies – 20C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
7pm: Cloudy Skies – 19C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain