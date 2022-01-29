Sheffield was buffeted by heavy gusts on Saturday, with Councillor Shaffaq Mohammed describing how he narrowly avoided being hit by a falling tree while in his car.

Trains between Leeds and Sheffield were disrupted due to a tree on the railway line, and both the A57 Snake Pass and the A628 Woodhead Pass between Sheffield and Manchester had to be closed.

Storm Corrie is set to batter Sheffield less than 24 hours after Storm Malik swept through the city (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Storm Malik may have blown itself out but Storm Corrie is following hot on its heels.

When will Storm Corrie hit Sheffield and how strong will wind be?

The Met Office had issued a yellow weather warning covering Sheffield between 6pm on Sunday, January 30 and midday on Monday, January 31.

This is no longer in place for the city but the latest forecast shows that gusts of more than 40mph are expected.

Here’s the full hour-by-hour forecast for Sunday and Monday morning.

Sunday, January 30

6am: partly cloudy, 3C, wind speed 4mph, gusts 13mph

7am: partly cloudy, 3C, wind speed 4mph, gusts 10mph

8am: partly cloudy, 3C, wind speed 4mph, gusts 7mph

9am: sunny, 3C, wind speed 3mph, gusts 6mph

10am: sunny, 4C, wind speed 3mph, gusts 7mph

11am: sunny, 5C, wind speed 4mph, gusts 9mph

12pm: sunny, 6C, wind speed 6mph, gusts 12mph

1pm: sunny intervals, 7C, wind speed 8mph, gusts 15mph

2pm: cloudy, 7C, wind speed 9mph, gusts 17mph

3pm: cloudy, 7C, wind speed 9mph, gusts 19mph

4pm: cloudy, 7C, wind speed 12mph, gusts 25mph

5pm: cloudy, 6C, wind speed 9mph, gusts 19mph

6pm: light shower, 6C, wind speed 13mph, gusts 30mph

7pm: heavy rain, 6C, wind speed 14mph, gusts 31mph

8pm: heavy rain, 7C, wind speed 16mph, gusts 36mph

9pm: heavy rain, 7C, wind speed 18mph, gusts 38mph

10pm: overcast, 6C, wind speed 18mph, gusts 38mph

11pm: partly cloudy, 6C, wind speed 19mph, gusts 42mph

Monday, January 31

12am: light shower, 6C, wind speed 20mph, gusts 43mph

3am: clear night, 5C, wind speed 22mph, gusts 46mph

6am: clear night, 4C, wind speed 21mph, gusts 43mph

9am: sunny, 4C, wind speed 17mph, gusts 36mph