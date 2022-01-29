Sheffield weather: Hour-by-hour Met Office forecast as city braces for Storm Corrie, after Storm Malik damage
Sheffield is bracing for Storm Corrie after Storm Malik caused widespread damage, bringing down trees, disrupting trains and closing roads.
Sheffield was buffeted by heavy gusts on Saturday, with Councillor Shaffaq Mohammed describing how he narrowly avoided being hit by a falling tree while in his car.
Trains between Leeds and Sheffield were disrupted due to a tree on the railway line, and both the A57 Snake Pass and the A628 Woodhead Pass between Sheffield and Manchester had to be closed.
Storm Malik may have blown itself out but Storm Corrie is following hot on its heels.
When will Storm Corrie hit Sheffield and how strong will wind be?
The Met Office had issued a yellow weather warning covering Sheffield between 6pm on Sunday, January 30 and midday on Monday, January 31.
This is no longer in place for the city but the latest forecast shows that gusts of more than 40mph are expected.
Here’s the full hour-by-hour forecast for Sunday and Monday morning.
Sunday, January 30
6am: partly cloudy, 3C, wind speed 4mph, gusts 13mph
7am: partly cloudy, 3C, wind speed 4mph, gusts 10mph
8am: partly cloudy, 3C, wind speed 4mph, gusts 7mph
9am: sunny, 3C, wind speed 3mph, gusts 6mph
10am: sunny, 4C, wind speed 3mph, gusts 7mph
11am: sunny, 5C, wind speed 4mph, gusts 9mph
12pm: sunny, 6C, wind speed 6mph, gusts 12mph
1pm: sunny intervals, 7C, wind speed 8mph, gusts 15mph
2pm: cloudy, 7C, wind speed 9mph, gusts 17mph
3pm: cloudy, 7C, wind speed 9mph, gusts 19mph
4pm: cloudy, 7C, wind speed 12mph, gusts 25mph
5pm: cloudy, 6C, wind speed 9mph, gusts 19mph
6pm: light shower, 6C, wind speed 13mph, gusts 30mph
7pm: heavy rain, 6C, wind speed 14mph, gusts 31mph
8pm: heavy rain, 7C, wind speed 16mph, gusts 36mph
9pm: heavy rain, 7C, wind speed 18mph, gusts 38mph
10pm: overcast, 6C, wind speed 18mph, gusts 38mph
11pm: partly cloudy, 6C, wind speed 19mph, gusts 42mph
Monday, January 31
12am: light shower, 6C, wind speed 20mph, gusts 43mph
3am: clear night, 5C, wind speed 22mph, gusts 46mph
6am: clear night, 4C, wind speed 21mph, gusts 43mph
9am: sunny, 4C, wind speed 17mph, gusts 36mph
12pm: sunny intervals, 6C, wind speed 18mph, gusts 35mph.