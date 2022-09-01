News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Weather: Hour-by-hour Friday weather forecast as cloudy skies to dominate once more

Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for Friday, September 2 as cloud expected throughout day with cool summer temperatures.

By Alex Wilkinson
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 1:21 pm
Friday will see less sunshine in the steel city than what we have become accustomed too this week, with temperatures also set to remain fairly cool by this summer’s standards.

Very little sun is expected throughout the day, however, this is the same for rainfall with no more than 10 per cent chance of rain throughout the majority of the day. Gentle breezes of wind and a ‘medium’ pollen count are also forecast by Met Office.

The Peace Gardens.

Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for Friday, September 2 via Met Office:

9am: Cloudy Skies – 16C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain

10am: Cloudy Skies – 16C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain

11am: Cloudy Skies – 18C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain

12pm: Cloudy Skies – 19C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain

1pm: Cloudy Skies – 20C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain

2pm: Cloudy Skies – 21C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain

3pm: Cloudy Skies – 21C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain

4pm: Cloudy Skies – 22C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain

5pm: Cloudy Skies – 22C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain

6pm: Cloudy Skies – 21C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain

7pm: Light Rain – 20C temperatures – 50 per cent chance of rain

