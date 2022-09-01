Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Friday will see less sunshine in the steel city than what we have become accustomed too this week, with temperatures also set to remain fairly cool by this summer’s standards.

Very little sun is expected throughout the day, however, this is the same for rainfall with no more than 10 per cent chance of rain throughout the majority of the day. Gentle breezes of wind and a ‘medium’ pollen count are also forecast by Met Office.