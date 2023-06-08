Temperatures are set to soar into the mid-20s in Sheffield this weekend, but a thunderstorm could bring downpours and lightning strikes to the city.

Things will start warming up on Friday, June 9, with the Met Office forecasting a high of 19C and largely sunny weather, so it should be a nice evening for the first of the Arctic Monkeys’ two big homecoming gigs at Hillsborough Park.

On Saturday, June 10, when the Arctic Monkeys play their second gig, it is likely to be considerably hotter, reaching 23C by 1pm and a high of 26C at around 4pm. A largely sunny day is again forecast but a thunderstorm is likely at around 4pm. A yellow thunderstorm warning is in place for a large part of the UK, including Manchester, with the potential for flooding and lightning strikes, but it does not quite extend to Sheffield.

Sunday will be another hot day in Sheffield, with a high of 26C again and sunny intervals changing to cloudy in the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to cool slightly at the beginning of next week, with highs of 25C on Monday, 24C on Tuesday and 23C on Wednesday, but sunny conditions are forecast for all three days.

Below is the Met Office’s hour-by-hour forecast from 6pm on Friday, June 9 to 10pm on Sunday, June 11.

Friday, 6pm: Sunny, 18C

Friday, 7pm: Sunny, 17C

Friday, 8pm: Sunny, 16C

Friday, 9pm: Sunny, 14C

Friday, 10pm: Clear night, 13CFriday, 11pm: Clear night, 12C

Saturday, 12am: Partly cloudy, 11C

Saturday, 1am: Partly cloudy, 11C

Satuday, 4am: Overcast, 10C

Saturday, 7am: Cloudy, 11C

Saturday, 10am: Cloudy, 16C

Saturday, 1pm: Sunny, 23C

Saturday, 4pm: Thunder shower, 26C

Saturday, 7pm: Sunny, 23C

Saturday, 10pm: Partly cloudy, 18C

Sunday, 1am: Partly cloudy, 15C

Sunday, 4am: Cloudy, 14C

Sunday, 7am: Sunny intervals, 14C

Sunday, 10am: Sunny intervals, 18C

Sunday, 1pm: Sunny intervals, 18C

Sunday, 4pm: Cloudy, 25C

Sunday, 7pm: Sunny, 23C