Things will start warming up on Friday, June 9, with the Met Office forecasting a high of 19C and largely sunny weather, so it should be a nice evening for the first of the Arctic Monkeys’ two big homecoming gigs at Hillsborough Park.
On Saturday, June 10, when the Arctic Monkeys play their second gig, it is likely to be considerably hotter, reaching 23C by 1pm and a high of 26C at around 4pm. A largely sunny day is again forecast but a thunderstorm is likely at around 4pm. A yellow thunderstorm warning is in place for a large part of the UK, including Manchester, with the potential for flooding and lightning strikes, but it does not quite extend to Sheffield.
Sunday will be another hot day in Sheffield, with a high of 26C again and sunny intervals changing to cloudy in the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to cool slightly at the beginning of next week, with highs of 25C on Monday, 24C on Tuesday and 23C on Wednesday, but sunny conditions are forecast for all three days.
Below is the Met Office’s hour-by-hour forecast from 6pm on Friday, June 9 to 10pm on Sunday, June 11.
Friday, 6pm: Sunny, 18C
Friday, 7pm: Sunny, 17C
Friday, 8pm: Sunny, 16C
Friday, 9pm: Sunny, 14C
Friday, 10pm: Clear night, 13CFriday, 11pm: Clear night, 12C
Saturday, 12am: Partly cloudy, 11C
Saturday, 1am: Partly cloudy, 11C
Satuday, 4am: Overcast, 10C
Saturday, 7am: Cloudy, 11C
Saturday, 10am: Cloudy, 16C
Saturday, 1pm: Sunny, 23C
Saturday, 4pm: Thunder shower, 26C
Saturday, 7pm: Sunny, 23C
Saturday, 10pm: Partly cloudy, 18C
Sunday, 1am: Partly cloudy, 15C
Sunday, 4am: Cloudy, 14C
Sunday, 7am: Sunny intervals, 14C
Sunday, 10am: Sunny intervals, 18C
Sunday, 1pm: Sunny intervals, 18C
Sunday, 4pm: Cloudy, 25C
Sunday, 7pm: Sunny, 23C
Sunday, 10pm: Clear night, 19C.