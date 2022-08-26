Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a summer of some blazing and record-breaking heat, the summer is fading away now with more mild summer temperatures despite the fact more sunny spells are anticipated this weekend.

A mixed bag is forecast overall for the weekend, with a chance of some short spells of showers, along with some cloudy skies, however, a majority of the weekend period is expected to give the city some sunshine – although temperatures only peak at 22C.

The Peace Gardens.

Gentle breezes of wind and a ‘medium’ pollen count are also forecast for the weekend by Met Office.

Here is your weather forecast for Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28 in Sheffield:

Saturday, August 27:

7am: Sunny Intervals – 15C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

10am: Cloudy Skies – 17C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

1pm: Sunny Intervals – 20C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain

4pm: Cloudy Skies –22C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

7pm: Cloudy Skies – 20C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain

Sunday, August 28:

7am: Sunny Intervals – 14C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

10am: Cloudy Skies – 17C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

1pm: Cloudy Skies – 20C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain

4pm: Cloudy Skies – 21C temperatures –10 per cent chance of rain