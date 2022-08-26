Sheffield weather: Hour-by-hour forecast for the weekend ahead as sunny intervals expected despite mild summer temperatures
Here is your weather forecast for the weekend ahead as temperatures to remain cool despite plenty of sun to enjoy.
Following a summer of some blazing and record-breaking heat, the summer is fading away now with more mild summer temperatures despite the fact more sunny spells are anticipated this weekend.
A mixed bag is forecast overall for the weekend, with a chance of some short spells of showers, along with some cloudy skies, however, a majority of the weekend period is expected to give the city some sunshine – although temperatures only peak at 22C.
Gentle breezes of wind and a ‘medium’ pollen count are also forecast for the weekend by Met Office.
Saturday, August 27:
7am: Sunny Intervals – 15C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
10am: Cloudy Skies – 17C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
1pm: Sunny Intervals – 20C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain
4pm: Cloudy Skies –22C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
7pm: Cloudy Skies – 20C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain
Sunday, August 28:
7am: Sunny Intervals – 14C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
10am: Cloudy Skies – 17C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
1pm: Cloudy Skies – 20C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain
4pm: Cloudy Skies – 21C temperatures –10 per cent chance of rain
7pm: Cloudy Skies – 20C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain