The Met Office says winds of up to 48mph could be battering Sheffield tomorrow which means they are formally classed as gale-force – here’s an hour by hour forecast.

After what has already been a blustery day today, Saturday in the Steel City is predicted to be very wet and even windier than today. Rain is expected to fall all morning, while a strong westerly gust will arrive in the late afternoon. A weather warning has not been issued for Sheffield at time of writing (3pm, January 13), but already today several trees have been brought down, including in Upperthorpe and along Ringinglow Road.

The winds of up to 48mph may loosen already-weakened roof tiles and trees may fall in severe instances.

Here is an hour by hour forecast of when to expect the worst of the weather tomorrow – ahead of snow predicted next week!

Image of a tree brought down by strong winds on Burgoyne Close, Hill Foot. Winds of up to 48mph are forecast to batter Sheffield on January 14.

Midnight – 1am: 70 per cent rain coverage with winds of up to 24mph. Will feel like 3C.

2am – 8am: Heavier rain sets in. 90 per cent rain coverage across Sheffield with stiff winds of up to 28mph.

9am – 10am: Rain to ease up, but still heavy. 60 per cent rain coverage, winds of up to 28mph.

11am – 1pm: Rain to clear up, dropping to 20 per cent coverage and cloudy skies. Wind reaching speeds of 30mph.

2pm – 4pm: Wind begins to pick up speed, reaching speeds of up to 34mph. Partly sunny through clouds and mostly dry.

5pm – 6pm: Winds of up to 37mph. Scattered showers with rain coverage of 40 mph.

7pm – 8pm: Winds of up to 44mph. Rain coverage of 50mph. Humidity, winds and rain will bring chill, feeling like -1C outside.

8pm – 10pm: Winds of up to 45mph, rain coverage of 50 per cent. Chill outside will deepen to -1C.

11pm – midnight: Strongest winds, reaching up to 48mph. 50 per cent rain coverage, chill of -1C.