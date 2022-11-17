Sheffield weather: Hour by hour forecast as city looks set for day of heavy rain
Sheffield is set for a grim day today, with a yellow weather warning in place for rain.
The downpour began last night and continued through the early hours and into this morning. According to the Met Office, there is a chance of rain in the city all day.
Forecasters say Sheffield will be cloudy today and subject to “persistent rain” which will be “heavy at times” throughout much of the day. It will also be a windy day, and gusty at times.
Similar conditions are also expected overnight, with further persistent rain, heavy at times forecast.
Tomorrow is expected to be unsettled, with persistent rain, heavy at times, especially during the morning. Rain will then ease and turn more showery through the day, before clearing by the evening.
The weekend is also set to be wet.
Today’s hour by hour forecast:
7am – 90 per cent chance of rain
8am – 90 per cent chance of rain
9am – more than 95 per cent chance of rain
10am – more than 95 per cent chance of rain
11am – 90 per cent chance of rain
12 noon – 80 per cent chance of rain
1pm – 70 per cent chance of rain
2pm – 90 per cent chance of rain
3pm – 90 per cent chance of rain
4pm – 90 per cent chance of rain
5pm – 60 per cent chance of rain
6pm – 60 per cent chance of rain
7pm – 50 per cent chance of rain
8pm – 40 per cent chance of rain
9pm – 40 per cent chance of rain
10pm – 40 per cent chance of rain
11pm – 10 per cent chance of rain