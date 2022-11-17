The downpour began last night and continued through the early hours and into this morning. According to the Met Office, there is a chance of rain in the city all day.

Forecasters say Sheffield will be cloudy today and subject to “persistent rain” which will be “heavy at times” throughout much of the day. It will also be a windy day, and gusty at times.

Similar conditions are also expected overnight, with further persistent rain, heavy at times forecast.

Sheffield is set for a day of persistent rain. There is a yellow weather warning in place.

Tomorrow is expected to be unsettled, with persistent rain, heavy at times, especially during the morning. Rain will then ease and turn more showery through the day, before clearing by the evening.

The weekend is also set to be wet.

Today’s hour by hour forecast:

7am – 90 per cent chance of rain

Advertisement Hide Ad

8am – 90 per cent chance of rain

9am – more than 95 per cent chance of rain

10am – more than 95 per cent chance of rain

11am – 90 per cent chance of rain

Advertisement Hide Ad

12 noon – 80 per cent chance of rain

1pm – 70 per cent chance of rain

2pm – 90 per cent chance of rain

3pm – 90 per cent chance of rain

Advertisement Hide Ad

4pm – 90 per cent chance of rain

5pm – 60 per cent chance of rain

6pm – 60 per cent chance of rain

7pm – 50 per cent chance of rain

Advertisement Hide Ad

8pm – 40 per cent chance of rain

9pm – 40 per cent chance of rain

10pm – 40 per cent chance of rain