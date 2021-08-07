Sheffield weather: hour-by-hour forecast ahead of thunderstorm warning for city

After a relatively dry start to the weekend this morning, Saturday, August 7, the heavens are expected to open tomorrow, Sunday, August 8, according to the Met Office.

A yellow weather warning is in place for Sheffield between midnight tonight and 9pm on Sunday, with heavy rain and thunderstorms likely to cause some flooding and disruption in a few places.

A thunderstorm is forecast to hit Sheffield on Sunday, August 8 (image courtesy of Pixabay)

The Met Office says there is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus

It has also warned of potential damage to a few buildings and other structures from lightning strikes, and it says train delays are possible.

There could be some flooding of a few homes and businesses, it adds, leading to some damage to buildings or structures.

The thunderstorm is expected to hit Sheffield at around midday but the weather should clear up by the evening, with sunny intervals forecast from 6pm.

In May, a house in Parson Cross was hit by lightning during a huge storm.

Below is the full hour-by-hour forecast for Sunday.

12am: cloudy, 10% chance of rain

1am: cloudy, 10% chance of rain

2am: cloudy, 10% chance of rain

3am: cloudy, 10% chance of rain

4am: cloudy, 10% chance of rain

5am: cloudy, 10% chance of rain

6am: cloudy, 10% chance of rain

7am: cloudy, 10% chance of rain

8am: cloudy, 10% chance of rain

9am: light shower, 40% chance of rain

10am: light shower, 40% chance of rain

11am: light shower, 50% chance of rain

12pm: thunder, 60% chance of rain

1pm: light shower, 40% chance of rain

2pm: light shower, 40% chance of rain

3pm: light shower, 40% chance of rain

4pm: cloudy, 10% chance of rain

5pm: cloudy, 10% chance of rain

6pm: sunny intervals, 10% chance of rain

7pm: sunny intervals, less than 5% chance of rain

8pm: sunny intervals, less than 5% chance of rain

9pm: clear night, less than 5% chance of rain

10pm: clear night, less than 5% chance of rain