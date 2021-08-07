Sheffield weather: hour-by-hour forecast ahead of thunderstorm warning for city
Sheffield is bracing itself for a thunderstorm to hit the city, with a yellow warning issued as heavy rain threatens to cause flooding.
After a relatively dry start to the weekend this morning, Saturday, August 7, the heavens are expected to open tomorrow, Sunday, August 8, according to the Met Office.
A yellow weather warning is in place for Sheffield between midnight tonight and 9pm on Sunday, with heavy rain and thunderstorms likely to cause some flooding and disruption in a few places.
The Met Office says there is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus
It has also warned of potential damage to a few buildings and other structures from lightning strikes, and it says train delays are possible.
There could be some flooding of a few homes and businesses, it adds, leading to some damage to buildings or structures.
The thunderstorm is expected to hit Sheffield at around midday but the weather should clear up by the evening, with sunny intervals forecast from 6pm.
Below is the full hour-by-hour forecast for Sunday.
12am: cloudy, 10% chance of rain
1am: cloudy, 10% chance of rain
2am: cloudy, 10% chance of rain
3am: cloudy, 10% chance of rain
4am: cloudy, 10% chance of rain
5am: cloudy, 10% chance of rain
6am: cloudy, 10% chance of rain
7am: cloudy, 10% chance of rain
8am: cloudy, 10% chance of rain
9am: light shower, 40% chance of rain
10am: light shower, 40% chance of rain
11am: light shower, 50% chance of rain
12pm: thunder, 60% chance of rain
1pm: light shower, 40% chance of rain
2pm: light shower, 40% chance of rain
3pm: light shower, 40% chance of rain
4pm: cloudy, 10% chance of rain
5pm: cloudy, 10% chance of rain
6pm: sunny intervals, 10% chance of rain
7pm: sunny intervals, less than 5% chance of rain
8pm: sunny intervals, less than 5% chance of rain
9pm: clear night, less than 5% chance of rain
10pm: clear night, less than 5% chance of rain
11pm: clear night, less than 5% chance of rain