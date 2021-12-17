Thick fog has formed across the city today, and the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning with drivers told to be careful due to low visibility on the roads.

The fog and mist are set to return over the weekend, with weather conditions remaining quite settled.

Fog has been forecast for Sheffield this weekend.

Tonight will be misty with an increased chance of fog and frost returning, bringing freezing fog. Weather conditions will remain calm and overcast.

Saturday will start cold with some frost and is expected to be generally dull and misty as the fog will be slow to thin and break. There is also the chance of a few bright or sunny spells across higher ground. The maximum temperature for Saturday will be 9 °C.

A cloudier picture is likely for Sunday, with fog mostly lifting and conditions remaining dry.

As we head into the Christmas week, the weather is expected to be settled and predominantly dry, with large amounts of cloud and sunshine likely for Monday and Tuesday, although it will still feel cold. Due to reducing cloud, isolated mist and fog patches could develop in clearer areas, which may be slow to clear in some areas.

During the latter part of next week, there is a chance of more unsettled and windier weather with snow possible in some places.