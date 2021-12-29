Sheffield weather: Here's what the weather will be like this New Year's Eve
The Met Office says this week’s mizzling rain is likely to clear up in time for festivities on New Year’s Eve.
Anyone with plans for December 31 will have been watching yesterday’s downpour and today’s spitting rain with worry that their night out this Friday will be a washout.
However, it is expected that the showers will clear out of Sheffield in time to ring in 2022, despite some blustery winds.
There is a chance of light rain on the morning of the 31st, but it is expected to dry up well before midnight, with temperatures of 10C into early morning and some strong winds of up to 15mph.
New Year’s Day is also forecast to stay mostly dry, with those blustery winds lasting throughout the day before a return to heavy showers on January 2.
It comes as the Government announced there would be no new Covid restrictions before January 1, while Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have limited their social gatherings.