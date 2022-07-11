Monday has seen temperatures reach 30C throughout the afternoon, making it the hottest day of the year so far in the steel city.
With the scorching temperatures, Sheffield is better than some of the most popular holiday destinations today if you’re looking for blazing temperatures and weather.
All weather statistics are sourced from weather.com.
From Hawaii to Istanbul, here are just some of the normally scorching holiday destinations the steel city is hotter than today:
1. Ibiza, Spain
Cala d'Hort beach on Ibiza island. The immensely popular holiday destinations in Spain is known for its luxurious beaches and scorching temperatures. However, on Monday, temperatures on the island reached 29C in the afternoon, 1C below the blazing 30C in the steel city.
2. Mykonos, Greece
Mykonos is always a number one holiday destinations for many people in Britain and is known for its sights and high temperatures. However, on Monday, temperatures on the Greek Island peaked at 27C in the afternoon, which is 3C below the temperatures in Sheffield.
3. Lake Garda, Italy
View of the town of Malcesine by the Lake Garda in Italy. The Italian lake and the surrounding towns are a hotspot for British holidaymakers every summer with its incredible sights and weather. On Monday, however, temperatures at the destination peaked at 28C, which is 2C lower than weather in Sheffield.
4. Hawaii, USA
Pictured is the Na Pali Coast, Kauai. Known for its coastlines, ancient culture and rich cuisine, the American islands of Hawaii is always a popular holiday choice due to its culture, views and sunshine. However, on Monday, temperatures in Hawaii reached 28C, just below the heat in the steel city.
