Anyone hoping for a bit of bright weather to see off their last working day before the Christmas weekend will be disappointed. The Met Office is predicting heavy rain and highs of 6C all day in the Steel City, which will be at its strongest between 11am and 7pm. The rain will be accompanied by a stiff easternly breeze.
Sheffield weather: Heavy rain all day in Steel City - but hopefully it will clear up by Christmas
It’s going to be a wet and blustery Friday in Sheffield today – but hopefully things will clear up in time for Christmas.