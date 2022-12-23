News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sheffield weather: Heavy rain all day in Steel City - but hopefully it will clear up by Christmas

It’s going to be a wet and blustery Friday in Sheffield today – but hopefully things will clear up in time for Christmas.

By Alastair Ulke
2 hours ago

Anyone hoping for a bit of bright weather to see off their last working day before the Christmas weekend will be disappointed. The Met Office is predicting heavy rain and highs of 6C all day in the Steel City, which will be at its strongest between 11am and 7pm. The rain will be accompanied by a stiff easternly breeze.

Image by MetOffice. Sheffield will be lashed by heavy rain for all of December 23.