Sheffield weather: Near freezing temperatures, possible sleet means gritting teams must head for main roads
Gritters in the city are heading out to a number of priority routes in Sheffield this evening.
Near freezing temperatures in Sheffield tonight will require a number of priority routes in the city to be gritted, Streets Ahead have said.
The Met Office and BBC both predict temperatures will fall below 5°C during the night on Wednesday, with the former suggesting it could feel as low as 1°C as we head into Thursday.
Sheffield City Council's Streets Ahead team have also stated there is a possibility for sleet at higher ground. As a result, the gritting team will be out at 9pm this evening to cover priority routes above 200m.
According to the BBC, there is a chance of precipitation during the afternoon on Wednesday, which is expected to subside before 8pm when temperatures are expected to begin falling.
Their forecast shows temperatures will fall to a low of 3°C overnight - a gentle breeze will add to the chill.
The forecast at the Met Office has a lower chance of precipitation for this afternoon - topping out at 20 per cent at 4pm.