Sheffield weather: Gritters to hit the streets tonight as temperatures plummet less than 1 week away from May
Gritters will be out in Sheffield tonight as temperatures are likely to drop close to freezing on higher ground.
Sheffield City Council’s Streets Ahead team said it would treat all priority gritting routes above 200m from 2am tomorrow morning (Friday, April 26). It has also urged people to read up on its winter advice.
The Met Office warns temperatures tonight could drop to 0C across Yorkshire and the Humber, and an overnight frost is possible.
It’s been a long winter for much of the UK, with strong northerly gales keeping the temperatures low as of late. Despite May being less than a week away, the Met Office isn’t showing temperatures any higher than 15C for Sheffield yet.
