Sheffield weather: Gritters to hit the streets tonight as temperatures plummet less than 1 week away from May

It’s set to be another cold night in Sheffield
Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 25th Apr 2024, 15:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Gritters will be out in Sheffield tonight as temperatures are likely to drop close to freezing on higher ground.

Gritters are due to head out in Sheffield again tonightGritters are due to head out in Sheffield again tonight
Gritters are due to head out in Sheffield again tonight

Sheffield City Council’s Streets Ahead team said it would treat all priority gritting routes above 200m from 2am tomorrow morning (Friday, April 26). It has also urged people to read up on its winter advice.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails

The Met Office warns temperatures tonight could drop to 0C across Yorkshire and the Humber, and an overnight frost is possible.

It’s been a long winter for much of the UK, with strong northerly gales keeping the temperatures low as of late. Despite May being less than a week away, the Met Office isn’t showing temperatures any higher than 15C for Sheffield yet. 

Related topics:SheffieldSheffield City CouncilPeopleMet OfficeHumberYorkshireFrost

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.