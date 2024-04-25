Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gritters will be out in Sheffield tonight as temperatures are likely to drop close to freezing on higher ground.

Gritters are due to head out in Sheffield again tonight

Sheffield City Council’s Streets Ahead team said it would treat all priority gritting routes above 200m from 2am tomorrow morning (Friday, April 26). It has also urged people to read up on its winter advice.

The Met Office warns temperatures tonight could drop to 0C across Yorkshire and the Humber, and an overnight frost is possible.