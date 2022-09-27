The sun might peek out in the afternoon but otherwise it will likely be dry and cloudy all day (September 27), with highs of 12C.

However, an stiff autumnal wind of around 26mph will make it feel much chillier as September draws to a close.

After that, it will be clear, cloudy, and dry much of the night.

Sheffield weather for Sheffield on September 27, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad