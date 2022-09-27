Sheffield weather: Grey and cloudy Tuesday for South Yorkshire with autumnal gusts all day
It’s set to be a grey and featureless Tuesday for Sheffield ahead of heavy rain this weekend.
The sun might peek out in the afternoon but otherwise it will likely be dry and cloudy all day (September 27), with highs of 12C.
However, an stiff autumnal wind of around 26mph will make it feel much chillier as September draws to a close.
After that, it will be clear, cloudy, and dry much of the night.
Forecasters are predicting heavy rain to arrive by Friday and into the weekend.