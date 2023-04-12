Forecasters have predicted ‘soft’ heatwave to hit large parts of the UK - this is when it will get warmer in Sheffield.

Sheffield is set to experience warmer temperatures from next week as a ‘soft’ heatwave is predicted in some parts of the UK , providing a welcome reprieve after months of cold weather. According to forecasters, the remainder of April and May could bring above average temperatures, with large parts of the UK could reach the mid 20s.

However, although temperatures are set to jump from what has been mild weather this year at best, it is currently predicted to be nowhere near the temperatures which were recorded last year during an extreme heat period.

London, along with the south east and other areas in the region are predicted to see the warmest temperatures during this period. In 2022, Kenley Airfield, Greater London, recorded a new highest minimum temperature of 25.8°C.

Jim Dale, a senior meteorologist at British Weather Services , told the Daily Express there’s a real possibility of temperatures hitting mid-20s from April 15. He said: "We do get heat waves in April, it does happen.

“It’ll be a soft heatwave for the second half of April, it could get somewhere in the mid-20s pushing to May, in that general direction. I can’t be overly detailed at the moment, but the signs are there for this kind of change - it’s when you see the charts going in that direction."

According to the Met Office’s long-range forecast for April 16 to 25, temperatures will be generally above average through the period following sunny spells in the east. These settled conditions are expected to continue later in the period, with frequent dry weather for most, with a likelihood of odd showers.

Meanwhile, between April 26 and May 10, the Met Office said there is a greater chance of a settled weather condition which maintains the likelihood of clearer and drier conditions, with temperatures trending above average more likely than below.

Sheffield’s 7-day weather forecast

Wednesday (April 12)

A chilly start with strong winds and occasional showers in the west, wintry over hills. Showers become more frequent during the afternoon, banding together to give more widespread rain, occasionally heavy with a risk of hail. Winds easing later on. Maximum temperature 10°C.

People sit on the grass on a warm day at the city center of Sheffield. (Photo by Giannis Alexopoulos/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Tonight, scattered showers continue through the evening and overnight, staying wintry over hills. Another chilly night, with light winds and isolated grass frosts. Winds strengthen again towards dawn. Minimum temperature 3°C.

Thursday (April 13)

Another wet and windy day with frequent blustery showers throughout, wintry over high ground, with a possibility of hail and thunder. Winds and showers ease off into the evening. Maximum temperature 10°C.

Outlook for Friday (April 14) to Sunday (April 16)

Light winds and a dry start on Friday, with showers through the afternoon. The weekend looks largely dry and fine, feeling warmer with some decent sunny spells.

Monday (April 17)

The day will start off cloudy but will change to sunny intervals by late morning. Temperatures are predicted to hit a maximum of 18°C at 4pm.

Tuesday (April 18)