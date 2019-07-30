Sheffield weather forecast: This is when thunderstorms will hit Sheffield today
The weather in Sheffield is set to be mostly dull on Tuesday 30 July, with heavy rain and thunder set to hit.
What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?
This morning will be mostly cloudy, with some small bursts of sunshine. The temperature will reach 21C by 12pm.
What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?
This afternoon will see light rain from 1pm onwards, before thunderstorms hit from 3pm onwards. The temperature will reach its peak of 23C by 1pm.
What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?
Thunder is set to ease into light rain by 6pm, before returning from 9pm onwards. The temperature will dip to 17C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 16C.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?
Tomorrow is then set to see rain throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 21C.
What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?
The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 3 August to Monday 12 August said: “Saturday will see a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers, possibly thundery across parts of Scotland and northern England.
“Elsewhere, it should be mostly dry with warm sunny spells.
“Into next week, low pressure looks likely to be located just to the west of the UK, which would bring a west to southwesterly across the majority of the UK, with the potential for a south to southeasterly flow across the far north of the country.”