Sheffield weather forecast: This is when thunderstorms will hit Sheffield today
The weather is set to be dull on Thursday 11 July, with rain, cloud and thunder.
What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?
This morning will be cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach 18C by 12pm.
What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?
Rain is set to hit from 12pm until 1pm, remaining cloudy but dry throughout the rest of the afternoon. The temperature will increase to its peak of 21C by 4pm.
What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?
Thunderstorms will then hit from 6pm onwards, easing off by around 9pm. The temperature will dip to 17C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 15C.
What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?
Tomorrow will see sunny intervals throughout most of the day, with light rain during the evening. Maximum temperature of 22C.
What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?
Monday 15 July to Wednesday 24 July said: “Monday should be a dry day across most of the UK, with bright or sunny spells, although there will perhaps just be the odd shower in a few places.
“Through the rest of the week, Atlantic weather systems are likely to bring some wetter and possibly windier spells across the UK, more especially across the north and west, with a possibility of thunderstorms on Tuesday.
“The timings of these systems is currently uncertain and are still likely to be interspersed with drier and brighter periods.”