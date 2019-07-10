Sheffield weather forecast: This is when thunderstorms will hit Sheffield as Met Office issues weather warnings
The weather is set to be a mixed bag on Wednesday 10 July, with rain, sunny intervals and cloud throughout the day.
What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?
Light rain will ease by around 10am, with sunshine throughout the rest of the morning. The temperature will reach 20C by 12pm.
What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?
This afternoon will then be overcast, but dry throughout. The temperature will increase to its peak of 22C by 1pm.
What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?
This evening will remain cloudy and dry. The temperature will dip to 18C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 16C.
What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?
Tomorrow will see a mixture of mostly rain and cloud, with thunderstorms set to hit at around 6pm. Maximum temperature of 22C.
A Met Office yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is currently in place for Sheffield on Thursday. The Met Office said: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause some travel disruption and flooding in places during Thursday afternoon and evening.”
What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?
The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 14 July to Tuesday 23 July: “Sunday should be largely dry with sunny spells although it will feel cool along North Sea coasts.
“Temperatures will be near normal for most, but it will be warm in sunnier parts of the south and west.
“Monday should be a dry day for most, with bright or sunny spells, but a few showers may develop.”