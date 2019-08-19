Sheffield weather forecast: This is when thunder will hit Sheffield today
The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag on Monday 19 August, with sunshine, rain and thunder.
What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?
This morning will see bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will reach 18C by 12pm.
What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?
Thunder will hit from 12pm until 1pm. Light rain will continue until around 4pm. The temperature will reach its peak of 19C by 1pm.
What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?
Early evening will see bright sunshine, with light rain from 6pm until 7pm. It will then turn clear and remain dry throughout the rest of the evening. Overnight temperature of 12C.
What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?
Tomorrow is then set to see a mixture of bright sunshine and cloud. Maximum temperature of 19C.
What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?
The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 23 August to Sunday 1 September said: “Further spells of rain likely to affect northwestern parts of the UK during Friday, especially over higher ground.
“Elsewhere, largely dry with sunny spells.
“Into the weekend there is a lot of uncertainty at this stage, but will probably see the unsettled weather continuing across the far north and northwest, with drier and brighter conditions elsewhere. Temperatures will generally be above average.”