Sheffield weather forecast: This is when thunder and heavy rain will hit Sheffield

However, heavy rain and thunder are set to hit the city over the next few days.

The Met Office forecast for Yorkshire on Monday 29 July explains that it will be a “cloudy and dull morning, with patchy light rain and drizzle.

“This will clear steadily northwards through the afternoon allowing drier and brighter conditions to spread in from the south.”

Tuesday will then be “Rather cloudy at times with a few showers, turning heavy and perhaps thundery in the afternoon.

“Becoming increasingly breezy in the afternoon, particularly near the coast.”

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning will begin cloudy, with bright sunshine from 11am onwards. The temperature will reach 20C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon will then see mostly bright sunshine, with some small periods of cloud. The temperature will reach its peak of 22C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

Early evening will turn cloudier, but remain dry. The temperature will dip to 19C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 16C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow is then set to see a mixture of sunshine, cloud, heavy rain and thunder. Thunder showers are set to hit between 12pm and 3pm and between 9pm and 10pm. Maximum temperature of 22C.

Wednesday will see light showers during the morning, which will change to thunder showers by lunchtime.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 30 July to Thursday 8 August said: “Outbreaks of rain and showers are likely in western and northern parts of the UK on Tuesday with brisk winds, but drier and brighter weather is expected in the east.

“The rest of the period looks likely to see a northwest/southeast split in the weather across the UK.