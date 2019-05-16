Sheffield weather forecast: This is when the good weather in Sheffield will end
The weather is set to be bright today, with sunshine throughout the day and warmer temperatures.
But how long will this good weather last for?
What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?
This morning will see cloud change to sunny intervals by late morning. The temperature will reach 15C by 12pm.
What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?
This afternoon will continue to see bright sunshine. The temperature will reach its peak of 17C by 2pm and remain so throughout the afternoon.
What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?
Early evening will see sunshine continue, before turning clear and dry throughout the rest of the evening. The temperature will dip to 11C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 9C.
What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?
Tomorrow will see overcast conditions throughout most of the day, with light rain from 6pm onwards. Maximum temperature of 13C. Saturday will then see light rain throughout most of the day, with a peak temperature of 15C.
What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?
The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 20 May to Wednesday 29 May said: “Changeable weather is likely to continue next week, with a risk of showers for most parts and perhaps some longer spells of rain.
“The showers could become heavy, with a small risk of thunderstorms, especially across the south of the UK.
“There will also be some drier spells, with these most likely in the north and northwest of Scotland.”