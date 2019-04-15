Sheffield weather forecast: This is when temperatures will soar in Sheffield

The weather is set to be bright today, as forecasters predict sunshine throughout the day.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer than last week, with temperatures set to soar to 13C as the week progresses.



What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning will be mostly bright, with sunshine throughout the morning.The temperature will climb during the morning, reaching 10C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

Early afternoon will see some cloud, before turning to bright, uninterrupted sunshine for the rest of the afternoon. The temperature will climb slightly to its peak of 12C by 2pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

This evening will be cloudy, but dry. The temperature will dip to 7C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 6C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow will be cloudy throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 12C.



What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 19 April to Sunday 28 April said: “Many places will be dry for Good Friday, with warm sunny spells. Temperatures will continue to climb this week, reaching 17C by Saturday.

“The cloudiest areas are likely to be in the northwest, and along some eastern coastlines, where it will be a little cooler.

“The rest of the Easter weekend is looking to be mainly dry and warm, though there is still some uncertainty in the forecast as to how cloudy it will be, and whether there may be some rain in northwestern parts of the UK.”