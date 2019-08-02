Sheffield weather forecast: This is when rain will hit Sheffield today
The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag on Friday 2 August, with sun, cloud and rain.
What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?
This morning will see a mixture of sunshine and cloud. The temperature will reach 19C by 12pm.
What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?
This afternoon will be overcast throughout, with rain set to hit from 2pm until around 3pm, turning cloudy throughout the rest of the afternoon. The temperature will reach its peak of 21C by 3pm.
What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?
This evening will be cloudy, but dry. The temperature will dip to 18C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 15C.
What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?
Tomorrow is then set to be cloudy throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 22C.
What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?
The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 6 August to Thursday 15 August said: “Bands of rain and showers across western and northern areas are likely to move northeastwards during Tuesday, heavy in places and with the risk of thunder.
“The southeast is likely to see the driest and brightest weather, and it will be warm here.
“Through the rest of the week, low pressure is likely to drift east across the UK maintaining showery conditions.”