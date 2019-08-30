Sheffield weather forecast: This is when rain is set to hit Sheffield
The weather in Sheffield is set to be dull on Friday 30 August, with cloud throughout the day.
What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?
This morning is set to be cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach 19C by 12pm.
What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?
This afternoon is then also set to see cloud throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 21C by 4pm.
What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?
This evening will remain cloudy, but dry. Overnight temperature of 14C.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?
Tomorrow is then set to see a cloudy start, with light rain from 12pm onwards. Rain will ease by around 3pm, turning to bright sunshine. Maximum temperature of 18C.
What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?
The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 3 September to Thursday 12 September said: “Changeable and, at times, unsettled weather is expected during the start of September. The first week of meteorological autumn will see spells of rain interspersed with a mixture of sunshine and showers.
“Most of the rain will be in the northwest, with some reasonable drier and brighter spells across southern parts. It will be windy at times, especially across the north.
“Temperatures are expected to be rather cool for the time of year, with some chilly nights and early mornings.”