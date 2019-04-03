Sheffield weather forecast: This is when light rain will hit Sheffield today

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict cloud, rain and sunny spells throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning will see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud. The temperature will reach 6C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

Early afternoon will be cloudy, with some small sunny spells at around 3pm. Light rain will from 4pm onwards. The temperature will remain at 6C throughout the afternoon.



What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

Light rain will continue throughout the evening, easing off by around 9pm. The temperature will dip to 4C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 2C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow will be cloudy throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 10C.



What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 7 April to Tuesday 16 April said: “A dry end to the weekend for many places, although still the chance of some showers across southwestern and northeastern parts, otherwise bright with spells of sunshine.

“Feeling cold in the east, with brisk easterly winds at times, whilst the west will be warmer. This pattern is likely to continue through next week with the greatest risk of showers likely to be across southern and some eastern areas, with many places dry.

“As we head towards mid month it will gradually become more settled with the driest weather towards the west and northwest.”