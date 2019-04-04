Sheffield weather forecast: This is when it will rain in Sheffield today 

The weather is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict cloud and rain throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning will be overcast and cool. The temperature will slowly climb to 5C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

Light rain will then hit again from 12pm until around 1pm, when bright sunshine will then occur for the rest of the afternoon. The temperature will increase to its peak of 9C by 4pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

This evening will see light rain hit from 6pm onwards and continue throughout the rest of the evening. The temperature will dip to 6C by 9pm. Overnight temperature of 4C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow will be cloudy, but dry throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 13C.



What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 8 April to Wednesday 17 April said: “Initially, it will be bright in the west, but largely cloudy elsewhere. Some isolated showers are also likely, with light rain and drizzle in the east.

“There will be the chance of overnight frost, especially in the north, where it will feel cold.

“The brightest conditions will continue to be in the west, with mainly cloudy conditions in the east.

“Temperatures will be near the seasonal average to rather warm in the south and west, and it will feel cold in many eastern areas.”