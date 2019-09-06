Sheffield weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Sheffield today
The weather in Sheffield is set to a mixed bag on Friday 6 September, with sunshine, cloud and rain.
What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?
Heavy rain will hit from 9am onwards, easing off and turning cloudy by 11am. The temperature will reach 15C by 12pm.
What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?
Early afternoon will see light rain hit, easing off by around 2pm. It will then be cloudy until bright sunshine then makes an appearance from 4pm onwards. The temperature will reach its peak of 17C by 1pm.
What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?
Early evening will continue to see sunshine, before turning clear and remaining dry throughout the rest of the evening. Overnight temperature of 11C.
What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?
Tomorrow will then see a mixture of cloud and sunshine. Maximum temperature of 16C.
What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?
The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 10 September to Thursday 19 September said: “Although a few showers may affect the far southeast during Tuesday, most areas will stay dry with some sunshine for a time.
“Outbreaks of rain will move into northwestern areas through the afternoon and it will become windy, with a chance of coastal gales later.
“The remainder of the week is likely to stay rather changeable.”