Sheffield weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Sheffield today
The weather in Sheffield is set to be dull on Friday 16 August, with rain throughout most of the day.
What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?
This morning will begin cloudy, with light rain from 10am, which will turn heavy from 11am onwards. The temperature will reach 15C by 12pm.
What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?
Heavy rain will then continue throughout the afternoon. The temperature will reach its peak of 16C by 1pm.
What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?
This evening will see heavy rain continue, easing into lighter rain by 9pm, but continuing throughout the rest of the evening. Overnight temperature of 14C.
What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?
Tomorrow is then set to see bright sunshine throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 20C.
What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?
The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 20 August to Thursday 29 August said: “Tuesday will be cool and bright with a mixture of sunshine and showers, although winds will be lighter and showers less widespread.
“Thereafter, there is a trend for the weather to become more settled across many parts of the UK as high pressure builds in from the southwest.
“This will allow increasingly dry and bright weather to develop with rain and strong winds generally becoming confined to the north and northwest.”