Sheffield weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Sheffield today
The weather in Sheffield is set to be dull on Wednesday 14 August, with rain and overcast conditions throughout the day.
What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?
This morning will see rain turn heavier by 10am. The temperature will reach 14C by 12pm.
What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?
Heavy rain will continue throughout the afternoon. The temperature will increase to 15C.
What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?
Early evening will see rain turn lighter but continue, easing off completely by 9pm. The temperature will reach its peak of 17C by 7pm. Overnight temperature of 15C.
What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?
Tomorrow is then set to see light showers during the morning, with bright sunshine throughout the afternoon.. Maximum temperature of 19C.
What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?
The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 18 August to Tuesday 27 August said: “The unsettled theme looks set to continue this weekend, with low pressure systems affecting the UK.
“Sunshine and showers will be likely for many on Sunday, with the risk of thunderstorms and coastal gales. Into next week, there will be brighter and showery interludes across the UK.
“It will be windy too, with gales at times, especially in the north and west at first.”