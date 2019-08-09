Sheffield weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Sheffield today
The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag on Friday 9 August, with heavy rain, sunshine and cloud.
A Met Office yellow weather warning is currently in place until 23.59pm on Friday 9 August.
What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?
This morning will see heavy rain throughout most of the morning, easing by 12pm. The temperature will reach 22C by 12pm.
What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?
This afternoon will then see a mixture of bright sunshine and cloud, before rain hits from 4pm onwards. The temperature will reach its peak of 23C by 1pm.
What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?
This evening will then see light rain continue throughout the evening. Overnight temperature of 16C.
What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?
Tomorrow is then set to see light rain throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 20C.
A Met Office yellow weather warning for Leeds is in place until 23.59pm on Saturday 10 August.
What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?
The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 13 August to Thursday 22 August said: “Tuesday will be a day of sunshine and showers, some of which will be heavy with a chance of hail and thunder. Cloudier skies may arrive in the southwest with some rain later in the day.
“Through the rest of the period low pressure close to the UK is likely to maintain unsettled conditions, with some prolonged spells of rain followed by periods scattered, heavy and sometimes thundery showers.”