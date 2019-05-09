Sheffield weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Sheffield today

The weather is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict rain and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning will be overcast before light rain hits from 11am onwards. The temperature will reach its peak of 9C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

Rain will turn heavy at 2pm until 3pm, with light rain set to continue throughout the afternoon. The temperature will remain at 9C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

This evening will see rain continue until around 9pm. The temperature will dip to 7C by 9pm. Overnight temperature of 5C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow is then set to be cloudy throughout the morning, changing to light showers in the afternoon. Maximum temperature of 11C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 13 May to Wednesday 22 May said: “High pressure looks set to remain across the UK next week, which will bring plenty of fine, dry and settled weather, with increasing amounts of sunshine.

“However, with clear skies and light winds overnight it will turn quite chilly with the risk of some widespread rural frosts, also some isolated mist and fog patches are likely to form in places.”