Sheffield weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Sheffield
The weather is set to be dull on Tuesday 9 July, with rain and cloud throughout the day.
What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?
This morning will see a mixture of light rain and cloud. The temperature will reach 16C by 12pm.
What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?
Early afternoon will be overcast, before rain hits at 3pm, turning heavy at 4pm. The temperature will increase to its peak of 18C by 1pm.
What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?
Tomorrow will see light rain, which will change to cloud by late morning. Maximum temperature of 22C.
What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?
The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 13 July to Monday 22 July said: “Saturday and Sunday should be largely dry with sunny spells although a few showers will develop during the day, especially across central and eastern areas.”
“Monday should be a dry day for most, with bright or sunny spells. Temperatures will be near normal, but locally warm in the sunnier parts of the south and southwest.
“Through the following week Atlantic weather systems are likely to bring some wetter and possibly windier spells across the UK, more especially across the north and west.
“The timings of these systems is currently very uncertain and are still likely to be interspersed with drier and brighter periods.
“Southern and southeastern areas are most likely to remain predominantly settled.”