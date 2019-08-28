Sheffield weather forecast: This is when heavy rain is set to hit Sheffield
The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag on Wednesday 28 August, with sunny spells, cloud and heavy rain.
What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?
This morning will begin with a mixture of sunshine and cloud, before light rain hits between 10am and 11am. The temperature will reach 18C by 12pm.
What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?
Heavy rain will hit from 12pm onwards, continuing throughout the afternoon. The temperature will reach its peak of 19C by 1pm.
What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?
This evening will see rain continue, turning lighter by 7pm and easing off by around 9pm. Overnight temperature of 11C.
What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?
Tomorrow is then set to see a mixture of bright sunshine and cloud. Maximum temperature of 19C.
What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?
The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 1 September to Tuesday 10 September said: “Changeable and, at times, unsettled weather is expected during the start of September.
“The first week of meteorological autumn should see rainy spells clearing to a mixture of sunshine and showers.
“Showers will be heaviest and most frequent in the northwest, with the best of any dry weather across southern and southwestern areas.
“It will be windy at times, especially across the north.”