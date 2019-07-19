Sheffield weather forecast: This is when heavy rain and thunder will hit Sheffield
The weather is set to be dull on Friday 19 July, with cloud, rain and thunder.
What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?
This morning will see light rain turn heavy from 9am onwards. The temperature will reach 15C by 12pm.
What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?
This afternoon will then see rain become lighter from 2pm onwards, before turning heavy again at around 4pm. The temperature will remain at 16C throughout the afternoon.
What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?
Early evening will see heavy rain continue, with thunder set to hit at around 5pm. Rain will become lighter at 7pm, continuing until around 9pm. The temperature will reach its peak of 21C by 6pm, dipping to 18C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 16C.
What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?
Tomorrow is then set to see a mixture of cloud and bright sunshine throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 20C.
What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?
The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 23 July to Thursday 1 August said: “This period will tend to see a northwest to southeast split in the weather across the UK, with northwestern parts experiencing spells of rain, which could be heavy at times, as well as some periods of strong wind bringing a risk of coastal gales.
“By contrast, southern and southeastern parts of the UK should see much drier and warmer weather, which could be hot and rather humid at times, especially early to mid next week.”