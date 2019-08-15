Sheffield weather forecast: This is when bright sunshine will return to Sheffield
The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag on Thursday 15 August, with rain, cloud and sunshine.
What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?
This morning will see a mixture of sunny intervals, cloud and rain. The temperature will reach 17C by 12pm.
What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?
This afternoon will then see bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 18C by 1pm.
What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?
Early evening will see sunshine continue, turning clear and remaining dry throughout the rest of the evening. Overnight temperature of 14C.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?
Tomorrow is then set to see heavy rain throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 17C.
What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?
The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 19 August to Wednesday 28 August said: “Monday will be a cool day with a mix of sunshine and showers, the showers heaviest and most frequent in the north and northwest where thunderstorms are likely.
“It will also be windy at first, with some coastal gales.
“Through Tuesday and Wednesday there will be a trend for the weather to become less unsettled in the south and southwest, with increasingly dry conditions developing here.”