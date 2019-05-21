Sheffield weather forecast: This is how warm it will be in Sheffield today as temperatures soar
The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, with sunshine and cloud throughout the day.
However, Sheffield will be warm throughout the day as temperatures rise.
What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?
This morning will see bright sunshine throughout the morning, becoming cloudier after 11am. The temperature will reach 16C by 12pm.
What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?
Early afternoon will then be cloudy, until bright sunshine returns from 3pm onwards. The temperature will reach its peak of 19C by 3pm.
What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?
This evening will see some sunshine, before turning clear but dry throughout the remainder of the evening. The temperature will dip to 11C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 9C.
What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?
Tomorrow will see also see a mixture of bright sunshine and cloud throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 17C.
What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?
The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 25 May to Monday 3 June said: “On Saturday, much of the UK may well start dry, until rain reaches western areas later in the day.
“Showers or perhaps longer spells of rain are likely on Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday in some areas, along with some stronger winds at times.
“However, most areas will see dry and fine weather for part of the weekend. Temperatures are likely to be a little below average for the time of year.”